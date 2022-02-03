The Growth Fights to Come

Whatever the result of the proposed Mountain Gateway Development at the base of Big Mountain Road, this is only the beginning of a wave of disagreements that won’t crest anytime soon. No, as our population continues to swell at an unprecedented rate, buildings have to go somewhere.

Concerns raised over the proposal at the intersection that leads to Whitefish Mountain Resort center on traffic, public safety and whether the location is appropriate for so many units – in this case, 270 apartments, 36 townhouses and 12 condominiums. Those concerns are valid, but an enduring truth remains: Something is going to be built there. Eventually. And not everyone is going to like it.

The pace with which the valley is changing is at once enriching many and frustrating even more of its residents. Tensions are high and our city councilors, most of whom are unpaid volunteers, are in the unenviable position of deciding what will and won’t be approved. And however they vote there’s a chance the municipalities they represent will be sued in return.

Our best laid plans in the form of corridor studies and growth policies were supposed to provide a roadmap to steer a moderately growing population. But those plans were upended, partially because the pace of growth has since skyrocketed and developers, rightfully so, want to take advantage of that before it’s too late. Before the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates to fight inflation. Before more bosses change their minds and make their employees return to their big-city offices. Before demand begins to wane.

Kalispell keeps spreading west and north. It has the most space as subdivisions continue to gobble up farmland. Whitefish and Columbia Falls are in more precarious positions. There is far less space to spread out, so buildings are being squeezed onto the little land that is left or replacing razed structures.

Despite the heated debate during recent public meetings, this question of where to grow is not black and white. Two things can be true: The valley needs more affordable housing, and a new development can adversely impact the character of a neighborhood and town forever.

Subsequently, public officials are tasked with striking a balance and the stakes are higher than ever. Community members are talking openly about the potential consequences, financial or otherwise, if they don’t agree with a vote.

This goes beyond “not in my backyard” or NIMBYism or any other acronym. With many of our communities surrounded by public lands and years away from adequately updating their transportation systems, there is simply no right answer when it comes to growth in the Flathead Valley.

I remember, more than a decade ago, when locals would regularly predict that eventually Kalispell and Whitefish would be connected by residential and commercial development along U.S. Highway 93. I laughed then, but it’s already happening. Neighborhoods and businesses continue to sprout up on either side of the highway. Even more are in the works.

It’s understandable if those on the losing end of these debates over what can be built where respond with a level disappointment. Instead, it appears the responses are growing far more divisive. And that’s the last thing this valley needs right now.