Anny Malo of Quebec Wins 4th Wyoming Sled Dog Race

JACKSON, Wyo. — Anny Malo of Quebec, Canada won the Pedigree Stage Stop sled dog race for the forth straight year, race officials said.

Malo finished week-long race with a cumulative time of 15 hours, 11 minutes and 17 seconds. Her time was just over 17 minutes faster than second-place finisher Lina Streeper of British Columbia, Canada. Streeper won the race in 2017 and 2018.

Streeper posted the fastest time in Saturday’s final stage, a 28.2 mile out-and-back that finished in Driggs, Idaho.

Cathy Rivest, also of Quebec, Canada, finished third and received rookie of the year honors.

The event began on Jan. 29 in Jackson, Wyoming. Teams raced an average of 32 miles (51 kilometers) each day during seven stages with courses on national forest lands. They had a rest day on Thursday.