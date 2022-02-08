Flathead Flying

Flathead has been the top-ranked Class AA team in the state all season, and the Braves showed just how dangerous they could be next week when they try to repeat as state champions.

They had six wrestlers win individual titles in the 13 weight classes at divisionals. Their wrestlers accounted for 10 of the 26 spots in the finals, the most of any team.

Add in the fact that none of the current Flathead wrestlers won an individual title last year when the Braves captured the team crown, and it makes them look even scarier heading into this state tournament.

Senior Fin Nadeau has been the closest to winning a title as a three-time state runner-up who’s looking for his first title before heading to wrestle at Binghamton University in New York. He showed he might have what it takes, beating Missoula Big Sky junior Izzy Moreno, the 132-pound champ last year, for the third time in three tries this year. He added a 7-2 win in the divisional final to his 15-8 decision and 6-4 sudden victory earlier this season.

“I’ve taken the pressure off, I’m already going to college, and now I just go out and dominate and beat everybody in the gym,” he said. “Every other year, I’ve gone in nervous and wrestled not to my potential. This year, I’m just ready to do it. I’m getting a little tired of taking second. It’d mean a lot to win it finally.”

Senior Chase Youso won the 205 divisional title by pinning Big Sky senior Hunter Curtis in 2:56. He was third at 170 last year at state.

Junior Gabe Lake pinned Capital junior Conner Kovick in 1:45 to win the 160 divisional title. He finished third at 145 last year at state.

Junior Cade Troupe captured the 152 divisional title with a 3-0 decision over Butte senior Connor Konda. He placed fourth at 145 last year at state.

Sophomore Anders Thompson pinned Glacier senior Royce Conklin in 3:11 to win the 170 divisional title. He took fourth at 138 last year at state.

Freshman Aiden Downing won the 113 divisional title by scoring a 4-2 decision over Butte senior Trey Whitlock.

“State is going to be exciting because our team is really stacked, especially at the upper weights,” Nadeau said. “It really helps in the room because you always have somebody to wrestle. I can feel for some of these other guys where they don’t have that practice partner quality. Everyday with us, we push ourselves in the room.”