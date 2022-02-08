Kalispell Man Peacefully Surrenders to Law Enforcement

Flathead County authorities on Monday morning arrested a 34-year-old Kalispell man who had a $200,000 warrant issued by the Montana Department of Corrections and has a history of making threats to law enforcement, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release.

Scott Foster surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The Kalispell Police Department received a tip on Feb. 7 about where Foster could be located and officers maintained surveillance on the location in the 600 block of East Idaho Street. The Kalispell Special Response Team and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams, which includes members from the Whitefish and Polson police departments, responded and set up a perimeter.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team members and Montana Probation and Parole also provided assistance.