Man Killed, Suspect Arrested in Southern Montana Shooting

CLYDE PARK – Law enforcement officers in southern Montana are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Tuesday morning at a residence in the town of Clyde Park.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 5 a.m. that a man had been shot to death and the suspect had fled, Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.
Officers have arrested the suspect, he said.
Officials have not released the name of the victim, the suspect or any information about a possible motive.
