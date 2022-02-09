Kalispell Man Sentenced to Two Years for Possessing Sawed-off Rifle

A Kalispell man was sentenced Wednesday to two years and four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on a firearm conviction after he admitted having a loaded, sawed-off rifle with an obliterated serial number, according to a press release from Montana U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.

Zachary Jon Lindsay, 39, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to possession of an unregistered firearm.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing hearing at the federal courthouse in Missoula.

According to court documents, Kalispell Police responded to a report of a shoplifter leaving Sportsman & Ski Haus in February 2021 and an officer located the suspect vehicle that Lindsay was driving solo. A pursuit ensued until Lindsay drove to a dead end and ran away.

An officer caught and arrested Lindsay and found .22-caliber ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber magazine during a search. When asked if he had any guns on him, Lindsay said that there was one in the vehicle.

A search warrant was served on the vehicle and officers located a loaded Ruger .22-caliber rifle with a scope, custom pistol grip stock, sawed-off barrel and obliterated serial number, which was underneath a stolen fly rod, records state. Officers also found several .22-caliber casings throughout the car.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kalispell Police Department.