Great Falls Police Investigating Hotel Shooting Deaths

GREAT FALLS – Police in Great Falls are investigating after two people suffered fatal gunshot injuries in a hotel room over the weekend.

Officers responded to the hotel just after 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving an emergency call that was believed to have been made from within the room, the Great Falls Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, the department said. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police have not released the names of those involved or any information about who fired the shots or what led to the shootings.

Officials believe it was an isolated incident and it is not believed to be any threat to the community.