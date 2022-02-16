Incumbents File to Retain Their County Seats

A month before the deadline for the 2022 election season, most of Flathead County’s elected officials have already filed to retain their respective seats.

So far, a total of seven individuals have filed for countywide seats, all but one an incumbent.

At the top of the list, Commissioner Pam Holmquist has filed for reelection to represent District 2. The district represents the southeast portion of Flathead County, including the majority of Kalispell, east of Meridian Road and south of Four Mile Drive. Holmquist, a Republican, was first elected in 2010, and reelected in 2016.

Republicans Travis Ahner, Brian Heino and Debbie Pierson have also filed for reelection to their seats as County Attorney, Sheriff and Clerk & Recorder/Auditor.

Both current nonpartisan Justices of the Peace, Eric Hummel (District 1) and Paul Sullivan (District 2), have also filed.

The one newcomer to the list of county positions is Cal Ketchum, Superintendent of the West Valley School District, who has filed for County Superintendent of Schools. The position is currently held by Jack Eggensperger, who has not yet filed for reelection.

Candidates have also been filing for state Legislature, with 23 currently with paperwork on file.

Five candidates have filed for the newly formed First House District representing the western half of Montana. Former Congressman Ryan Zinke will be in a primary with Republican opponents Al Olzewski, Mary Todd and Allen McKibben.

Three Democrats – Cora Neumann, Tom Winter and Monica Tranel – have declared for the seat.

On the benches, Ingrid Gustafson has filed to run for the Montana Supreme Court while Dan Wilson and Danni Coffman have both filed for nonpartisan district court judgeships.