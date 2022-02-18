Library Trustees Should Outrage All of Us

Upon reading the saga of our community’s library, it becomes painfully clear that our library is on the path to destruction through the efforts of several of the library board “trustees.” As I understand it, a public trustee is charged to look out for the good of the community, not further their own personal social/religious/political agenda. Their efforts to remake the library according to their political/religious leanings through various censorship and funding schemes should outrage all. To disregard basic public library procedures and standards set by the state in order to further a personal agenda is both disingenuous and dangerous.

According to your article, there have been numerous instances of corroboration between library board members to undermine existing library policy in order to ban several books and installing policy that would be an extension of personally held beliefs and their personally held agenda.

My simplistic view is: if you don’t want to read a book, see a movie, etc., don’t participate in it. But don’t deprive me – or others – of the opportunity to read what you find objectionable. Is it your job to protect youngsters from material you don’t like? Or is that a parent’s job? Butt out.

Cliff Glass

Kalispell