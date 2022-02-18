Podcast: A New Wave Goodbye

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Residents of the Flathead Valley have been treated to a decade of live New Wave 80s cover music performed on the regular by the band New Wave Time Trippers. Earlier this month, the band played their last public show in Whitefish as part of the festivities for this year’s Winter Carnival parade, which an aptly 80s themed affair.

The now former lead singer of the Time Trippers, Nick Spear, took some time out of his week to reminisce about the early days of the band and how they managed to stay relevant and bring excitement and energy to each show they’ve played since 2013.

Later in the show, host Micah Drew runs through the latest news of the week including an investigation into former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, new legislation aimed at helping overcrowded national parks and Flathead High School’s continued dominance in wrestling.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.