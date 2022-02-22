Don’t Destroy Our Library System

I believe that Library Trustees should work within the American Library Association’s philosophies and The Montana State Library’s guidelines. They should not be rewriting Library Collection Policies or bringing their personal belief system to bear on the citizens of Flathead County. And to hire an unqualified director and forfeit state funding is unconscionable.

Trustees Roedel, Adams, and Ingram should be recalled from the Board of Trustees.

I also wonder why our county commissioners have not increased the library’s share of the county tax revenue. It seems to me that would be a better solution to budget deficiencies than hiring an unqualified director or cutting employee salaries.

County Commissioners and County Library Trustees are put in place to work with library staff in serving the community, not to destroy a library system that has been in place for decades.

Janice McCaffrey

Columbia Falls