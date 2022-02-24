Glacier Institute Takes Reins of Le Grizz Ultramarathon

On the second Saturday of October, when legendary race director Pat Caffrey pulls the trigger of his ceremonial single-barrel starting shotgun and dozens of shivering runners trot off the start line at the Polebridge Mercantile, where they’ll later return to inhale heaps of fried chicken and huckleberry bear claws, the Le Grizz 50-mile Ultramarathon will commence its 41st running under a newly minted owner from just down the road.

As is the case with all things Le Grizz, however, “just down the road” assumes a distinct meaning.

In this case, it means 15 miles of rutted two-lane gravel leading due south along the North Fork of the Flathead River to the Big Creek Outdoor Education Center, where the Glacier Institute, the nonprofit educational partner to both Glacier National Park and the Flathead National Forest, has operated its youth programs since 1983 — just one year younger than the race it’s set to inherit. With its headquarters based in Columbia Falls, the Glacier Institute has served more than 30,000 kids over four decades out of the historic ranger station up the North Fork, educating them on environmental stewardship through backpacking trips, orienteering, tracking, and winter ecology courses. The programs annually serve more than 3,300 people including over 1,500 local children at Big Creek alone.

On Oct. 8, 2022, the Glacier Institute will embark on a new chapter in its evolving educational portfolio when it officially accepts the reins of the Le Grizz 50-mile ultramarathon and relay race from Polebridge Mercantile and Bakery owner Will Hammerquist. Having assumed ownership of Le Grizz in 2015, when the course moved from the South Fork to the North Fork, Hammerquist is donating the race to the Glacier Institute in hopes of buoying support for both the race and the nonprofit outdoor education organization, particularly as the North Fork becomes inundated with new visitors.

“We are excited about this transition,” Hammerquist said. “We see the donation of the Le Grizz to the Glacier Institute as a way to further support local youth and the race’s storied legacy.”

Equally famous for its ruggedness as it is for its world-famous, hand-made huckleberry-filled pastries awarded to each finisher, Le Grizz enjoys a senior status as the first 50-mile footrace in Montana, as well as one of the oldest in the world. It has run continuously since it was founded in 1982 by Pat Caffrey, the man holding the starting shotgun. Following the 2021 race, which marked its 40thanniversary, the “Merc” donated ownership of the race to the Glacier Institute with intent to use the event as a fundraiser for the organization.

“Both Le Grizz and Big Creek have quite a legacy in the Flathead Valley,” Anthony Nelson, executive director of the Glacier Institute, said. “We’re incredibly grateful to be passed the torch.”

Under its new ownership, the race will help further the important work of the Glacier Institute, Nelson said, explaining that the local nonprofit strengthens connections to the natural world through outdoor education, which has never been more important as transformative pressures bear down on the intermountain West and the region’s natural resources. Based in Columbia Falls, the Glacier Institute offers year-round outdoor education programs for children, families, and adults including nature camps, guided day hikes, and field courses.

All race proceeds will directly support the Glacier Institute’s programs at Big Creek, but it also helps support the Glacier Institute’s efforts to alleviate transportation and congestion issues along the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, which has grown so problematic that visitors must secure a reservation to access the popular alpine highway.

To assist with the problem, and at the behest of the park’s administrators, the Glacier Institute launched its Going-to-the-Sun Road Day Program last summer, offering guided hikes and shuttling 70 passengers per day using a fleet of five 14-passenger buses departing from Columbia Falls. The course doubles as a Going-to-the-Sun Road entry ticket, and participants only need a regular park pass to hop on board.

“They get the complete Going-to-the-Sun tour,” Nelson said. “We fully recognize a lot of people are just coming for the ride, but we get to accomplish our mission of getting people to fall in love with the park.”

Participants in the Going-to-the-Sun Day Program can take a naturalist-led hike and are privy to interpretive tours at the park’s popular destinations. There are four daily tours, each including different hiking abilities, including Hidden Lake Overlook, Highline Trail, Avalanche Lake and the complete Going-to-the-Sun Road.

As for the race, it will continue to start from the Polebridge Mercantile, and many of Le Grizz’s core traditions including the shotgun start, unique prizes, and the Merc’s handmade huckleberry bearclaws for each finisher will also carry on.

In addition to the 50-mile distance, this year will also feature more family-friendly distances, including a 5k and a youth foot race.

For more information, call the Glacier Institute at (406) 755-1211 or visit runlegrizz.com. Information about registration will be released in the coming months.

For more information about the Glacier Institute, and to learn how you can help support the nonprofit, visit glacierinstitute.org.