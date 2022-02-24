Woman Killed in Columbia Falls Car Crash

A 26-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle car crash at the intersection of 9th Street West and Nucleus Avenue in Columbia Falls early Thursday morning, according to the Columbia Falls Police Department.

Law enforcement officials say the driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle and was found dead upon their arrival on the scene of the fatal crash, which occurred at about midnight on Feb. 24.

An investigation is underway, but authorities suspect excessive speed and alcohol were both factors.

The driver had an Idaho driver’s license and her identity will be withheld pending notification of family and friends.