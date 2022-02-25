A Statesman Worth Honoring

My Uncle Tommy died this week. He and I weren’t close, but we had mutual respect and admiration for one another. We were unicorns in our family, the two lone Republicans descended from staunch Democrats. Uncle Tom was a quiet guy who worked tirelessly to make Montana a better state. He was a lifelong public servant, and even after retirement, he devoted his time to serving Montana in the Legislature. I didn’t know his accomplishments as Tom never bragged, never boasted, and most certainly didn’t seek notoriety. I learned of his achievements through his colleagues in the Legislature and from folks in “high up” positions in the oil and gas industry. To this day, his only sibling, my mother, doesn’t know the impact of Tom’s work. I suppose this was by design, as Tom didn’t feel like what he did for the state was out of the ordinary, even though his work was extraordinary.

Uncle Tom was the first in our family to go to college, and despite their disdain for Tom’s politics, my grandparents were so proud of Tom’s intellect and educational pursuits. The only time my grandparents had a mortgage was when they sent Tom to Montana Tech. They felt they had achieved the American dream by sending Tom to college, and their investment produced enormous returns for our state. Tom used his education as a petroleum engineer and his dynamite whit to build coalitions that created public policy supportive of responsible stewardship of Montana oil and gas resources. His work earned him a “Distinguished Alumni” award from Montana Tech. According to the Billings Gazette, “Few people were as involved in shaping Montana’s energy policy as [Tom] Richmond.” Tom was a 30-year employee of the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation, and he also served on the Groundwater Protection Council for 15 years. As a legislator, he helped shape the state’s disclosure laws for chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing of oil wells. Tom was persistent and confident in his research and opinions, yet when he encountered barriers to his work, he would simply pivot and continue to quietly persuade his skeptics. He was by all accounts a true statesman, referred to as a “work horse, not a show horse” by his colleagues.

Tom was diagnosed with terminal cancer about a month ago. I regret not telling him how much I admired him and proud to be his niece. When Tom reflected on his life’s work, I hope he found peace knowing he left Montana a better place than he found it. We would all benefit if every legislator followed Tom’s approach to public policy. RIP, Uncle Tommy.

Tammi Fisher is an attorney, former mayor of Kalispell and host of Montana Values Podcast.