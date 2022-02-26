Overpass Proposed for Southern End of Kalispell Bypass

To address traffic congestion at the southern end of the Kalispell Bypass, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) on Feb. 23 hosted an open house to present three potential alternatives to replace the current roundabout and hear feedback from the public.

In 2019, KLG Engineering studied the Basecamp Drive intersection and identified traffic congestion at the intersection of the southern end of the Kalispell Bypass and U.S. Highway 93, which backs up to the Basecamp Drive interchange.

MDT presented three interchange alternatives, each of which include an overpass over the Kalispell Bypass and at least four lanes of traffic.

“The reason for this study is to look at Basecamp Drive and see how it functions,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said. “We were having congestion issues with the intersection of Highway 93 and the bypass.”

Officials are working to design alternative routes to prevent worsening traffic congestion.

Two alternatives include a rebuild of one-third of a mile into four lanes on the bypass, adding a median and a concrete barrier. Two ramps with stop signs would be added at the intersection to the north and south of the bypass, which would connect it to Basecamp Drive.

The third option would entail a southwest loop, rerouting east to west traffic to Basecamp Drive that merge onto the bypass with stop signs at both ramps.

“The benefits are about the same for all of the options, and that’s just helping traffic flow,” Vosen said. “The biggest thing is it allows it to keep traffic flowing south. It’s all about managing the traffic flowing through the intersection. All three options have pretty similar benefits.”

MDT officials could also leave the existing roundabout as it is, but Vosen says that would not be a sustainable option.

“It’s still functioning OK today, but long term we’ll need a different option,” Vosen said.

“Basecamp Drive will most likely be the last part of the bypass,” Vosen added. “Traffic will continue to grow in the valley and there’s always going to be something we’re going to have to do.”

The Basecamp Drive intersection likely won’t begin for at least five years.

To view the alternatives, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/kalispellbypass/docs/basecamp-concepts.pdf/.

Separately, crews will resume final construction near Ashley Creek south of the U.S. Highway 2 exit beginning in the first week of March. The southbound lane near Ashley Creek will temporarily be closed and traffic will be redirected for approximately 30 days.

Full construction on the Foys Lake Interchange will resume in April, which will include final chip seal application and road line painting.