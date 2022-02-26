Voting Rights Bill is Threat to Democracy

The John Lewis Voting Rights Bill rammed through the House of Representatives on a partisan Democratic vote and promoted with false allegations by their mainstream media allies and other acolytes like the League of Women Voters would destroy the integrity of our elections and create the specter of single-party rule in the U.S. Proponents either haven’t read the bill, or don’t want the public to know what is really in it. Here is what the bill does by amending the Voting Rights Act of 1965:

1) Require all States AND SUBDIVISIONS (counties and cities) to receive pre-approval from the U.S. Justice Department before making any changes that affect voting rights and REDISTRICTING. In other words, the federal government control of state elections.

2) Picture ID or proof of citizenship (approved by 80% of voters) not required to vote.

3) No signature verification required for mail-in ballots.

4) Unlimited ballot harvesting

5) Unattended ballot boxes must be available to voters.

6) Online voter registration

These changes would allow undetectable voter fraud. With minorities voting in record numbers, claims of voter suppression lack credibility. We need to contact Sen. Jon Tester and ask him to oppose this bill.

Philip L. Barney

Polson