MDT Finalizes Whitefish Highway 93 Urban Corridor Study

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has finalized its plan for the U.S. Highway 93 corridor heading into downtown Whitefish on Spokane and Baker avenues, which would add an additional lane on each street. However, no action will be taken at this time.

MDT’s preferred option would split traffic between Spokane Avenue and Baker Avenue by providing three-lane roadways to increase capacity. Under this concept, Spokane Avenue would feature two northbound lanes with one southbound lane while Baker Avenue would include two southbound lanes and one northbound lane between Second Street and 13th Street. Under this concept, Second Street would remain the same while 13th Street would be reconfigured with two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane between Spokane and Baker avenues, according to the study.

MDT held an open house in September to gather public feedback on the project, which included pushback from the Whitefish Steering Committee, a group comprised of city staff, elected officials and business owners, who criticized the plan for a lack of bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

“We are nervous that three lanes all the way up to Second Street will make Spokane impassable,” City of Whitefish Public Works Director Craig Workman said. “Now you’re crossing three lanes of traffic.”

MDT worked with the steering committee to address some of their concerns. Under the preferred configuration, Spokane Avenue would feature a cycling track separated from the roadway by a curb, Baker Avenue would include bike lanes in both directions, 13th Street would include a shared-use path but Second Street would not have a cycling-friendly option.

Another concern to stakeholders was the emphasis on the connection between Baker Avenue and Spokane Avenue on Second Street as it would steer pedestrians from crossing at Central Avenue, which better promotes “economic vitality” downtown. The finalized plan addresses that concern by not adding a lane to Second Street.

During a November meeting between MDT and the City of Whitefish that discussed the community feedback, it was decided that the finalized study would not be acted on by the city or MDT.

“MDT entered this study with the goal of reducing congestion in downtown Whitefish and our preferred concept reaches this goal in the most efficient way,” said MDT District Administrator Bob Vosen in a press release. “However, we don’t want to push anything forward that the community does not want.”

While MDT will not move forward with the reconfiguration, there will be a pavement preservation project this summer in an effort to extend the life of the highway in its current format and make improvements to sidewalks.

“I’m confident in our decision to identify our preferred concept,” Vosen said. “We are going to finalize this study and put it on a shelf. We will revisit this study with the City of Whitefish in the future.”

For more information on the Whitefish Highway Corridor plan, visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/downtownwhitefish/.