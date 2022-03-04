Confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

Sen. Steve Daines frequently sends out messages that criticize President Joe Biden. So it was no surprise that Sen. Daines has already criticized President Biden for his nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Daines says that he will “closely examine Judge Jackson’s record and interpretation of the Constitution.” But yet without examining her record he has labeled her as appealing to Biden’s far-left base. Daines voted to confirm President Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees after the GOP platform said that Trump’s Supreme Court nominees would “enable courts to begin to reverse the long line of activist decisions including Roe vs Wade.” That sounds like a far-right agenda.

And Daines, in 1980 Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan announced that he would appoint a woman to the Supreme Court. Sandra Day O’Connor joined the Court in 1981. I suspect that as a Republican you would have voted to confirm Justice O’Connor. President Biden in 2020 announced that, if elected, he would appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court. The only difference between these presidential promises is one word, BLACK. After you finish your examination please stand up and vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Kathleen Farmer

Polson