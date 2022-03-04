Flathead Again Seeking New Football Coach

Flathead High School announced Thursday that Alex Cummings has resigned as head football coach for the Braves in order to take a position at Kalispell Middle School (KMS). The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Cummings was recruited to Flathead in 2015 by former head coach Kyle Samson, who was the offensive coordinator at MSU Northern when Cummings played there. After graduating from Northern, Cummings spent a year working at his former high school, Missoula Big Sky, before moving to Kalispell. He took over as head coach in 2021.

In the seven years Cummings has been a member of the Braves’ coaching staff, the Braves made two appearances in the playoffs, including a trip to the championship game in 2018. Since then, however, Flathead has gone 2-24 over the last three seasons, including 0-9 in 2021 in Cummings first season as head coach.

“Alex was able to help the Braves make it to the state football championship game in 2018, has been the constant through the past seven seasons and has been a great leader of the Black and Orange,” said Flathead Activities Director Bryce Wilson in a press release. “His work ethic, time commitment, and dedication to the program are truly exemplary. Alex was able to establish a talented and complete coaching staff that has exemplary people coaching all positions. As the Flathead program moves forward, we will continue to strive on building a quality football program.”

Cummings will take over as assistant principal and activities director at KMS, which Wilson described as an “incredible opportunity for him to work in our school system as an administrator.”

Until a new head coach is found, Wilson said Cummings will continue to consult with the program and has put a structure in place to get the team through the start of fall practice.