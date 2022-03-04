Montana Recreational Marijuana Sales Increase in February

HELENA — The sale of recreational marijuana in Montana increased slightly in February while medical marijuana sales declined compared to January’s numbers, according to the state Department of Revenue.
About $13 million in adult-use cannabis products were sold from Jan. 31 through Feb. 27, up from $12.8 million in the first 30 days it could be legally sold, the agency said.
Medical marijuana sales dropped from $9.7 million in January to $9.2 million in February.
The 20% tax on adult-use marijuana products has brought in about $5.1 million to the state while the 4% medical marijuana tax has totaled over $757,000 so far this year.
State fiscal analysts projected the recreational cannabis market could see $130 million in sales this year, but after the first two months, sales are on pace to reach $150 million, the Montana State News Bureau reports.
