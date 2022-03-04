Podcast: Springtime Flathead Living… Behind the Scenes with Editor Justin Franz

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Justin Franz, former Flathead Beacon intern, whose old desk host Micah now stands at, took over as editor of Flathead Living for the winter issue. He’s been in the Beacon office all week scribbling on printed pages, working with designers and overall haranguing staffers over their work.

Franz took a few moments to pop into the podcast studio to chat about the process of producing a magazine, what some of his highlights are for the upcoming issue and whether the magazine will arrive in a timely manner this time around. And trains. He always manages to talk about trains.

Later in the show, Micah runs through yesterday’s breaking news: Flathead’s football coach resigning and the sentencing of Matt Marshall, known for defrauding Whitefish philanthropist Michael Goguen

