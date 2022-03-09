Market Trends: How Much More for a Lake View?

I have had a request for information, regarding sales quantities and pricing of residential parcels which do or don’t claim a lake view. For this week’s column, we’ll look at Flathead County-wide (regardless of specific lake or city name) parcel sales, between a half-acre and 5.5 acres, sold for prices ranging from $20,000 through $5,000,000. Quantities of such sales can be low annually, so I’ve combined all sales from January 2019 through February 2022. The chart is broken down by parcel size ranges, in half-acre increments. So, how much more are folks willing to pay for a lake view? Apparently a lot (pun intended), especially in the smaller sized parcels.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
