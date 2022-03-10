Spring into Spring

After a long bout of cabin fever, get back into the community with these fantastic springtime events. This is just a small selection of the many events planned in and around the Flathead Valley this spring, so be sure to visit FlatheadEvents.net regularly for a full listing of events.

Closing Weekend, Whitefish Mountain Resort, April 9-10

Locals know that closing weekend on Big Mountain is easily one of the best ones of the winter, where we bid adieu to the fun of winter and prepare for the warmth of spring. Closing weekend usually features a number of events, including everyone’s favorite, the Pond Skim, on Saturday. Visit SkiWhitefish.com for more information.

Larry Blackwood Art Exhibit, Hockaday Museum of Art, April 8-June 11

The Hockaday Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, Synthesizing Icons: Composite Photographs by Larry Blackwood, opens in April. Using photos, patterns and other imagery popular within western art, Blackwood is able to push the traditional boundaries of art and photography with surreal results. Visit HockadayMuseum.com for more information.

Alpine Theater Project Kids: RENT, Whitefish Performing Arts Center, April 29-May 1

The Alpine Theatre Project presents a kids’ version of RENT, the iconic Broadway show set in the East Village of New York City. The original version won a Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and went on to become a pop culture phenomenon with appeal for all ages. Visit ATPWhitefish.org for more information.

Columbia Falls Community Market, The Coop, Thursdays Starting May 19

With the warmer weather comes farmers’ markets all across the Flathead Valley, from Polson to Whitefish. Among them is the Columbia Falls Community Market every Thursday from May 19 until late September. The event features live music, food trucks and local farmers and artisans selling their best. Visit cfcommunitymarket.com.

Bigfork Whitewater Festival, Downtown Bigfork, May 27-29

The Bigfork Whitewater Festival celebrates its 47th year in 2022. The annual spring event allows kayakers to face off with the “Wild Mile,” a challenging section of the Swan River just behind downtown Bigfork. A scenic nature trail along the river allows for easy viewing for spectators and there’s always a great selection of food vendors nearby. Visit bigforkwhitewaterfestival.com for more information.