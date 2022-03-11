Kalispell Approves 600-Plus Unit Development

The Kalispell City Council unanimously approved the Spring Creek Park development, which includes more than 600 units on 90 acres in Kalispell between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive at its March 7 meeting, despite pushback from neighbors who are concerned about the high density and traffic safety.

The mixed-use project will have two commercial lots, a park, 464 multi-family units, 65 detached single-family homes and 113 townhomes and rowhouses to be located east of West Springcreek Road.

To address the density, several roadway improvements will be added to the project, including lengthening Two Mile Drive, Three Mile Drive and West Springcreek Road and additional improvements like widening travel lanes and adding bike and pedestrian paths. Additional right-of-way lanes and a roundabout at the intersection of Three Mile Drive and West Springcreek Road will also be added.

All councilors were in support of the project, praising the high density that would add much-need housing inventory to Kalispell.

“We must all share the burden of accommodating the change and this has higher density incorporated into development,” Councilor Ryan Hunter said. “Density is important because it preserves open space.”

But several people who live near the future development spoke against the project, citing concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety and the high volume of students it add to an already at capacity West Valley School District.

“Springcreek Park development will add approximately 500 to 600 daily vehicles on Two Mile Drive, nearly doubling the volume on the roadway – there are very few sidewalks and there are no bike paths,” said Therese Fox Hash, an attorney representing the homeowners association of the Aspen Noel Subdivision.

“What I’m disappointed in this is the traffic,” Lynda Lundquist said. “It’s really dangerous – there’s no shoulder on Two Mile Drive. I really believe that safety needs to be taken into consideration.”

Councilmembers, however, told members of the public that construction of roads, sidewalks and bike paths would eventually address the concerns over increased density.

“We know that there’s change in our valley,” Councilor Chad Graham said. “We know there’s growth … What I want to impress upon these neighborhoods is you’re not alone. This is happening all over Kalispell and the response is the same.”