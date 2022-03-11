Podcast: The Sentencing of Matt Marshall

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Flathead Beacon Managing Editor Tristan Scott was in Missoula last week reporting on the sentencing of Matt Marshall, the CEO of Whitefish securities firm Amyntor Group, who conned venture capitalist Michael Goguen out of millions of dollars. Marshall pretended to be a former CIA agent engaged in covert missions around the world in order to convince Goguen to fund secret operations, but in reality ended up pocketing millions. On March 3, Marshall was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $3.2 million dollars in restitution. Marshall was charged with wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion for a scheme that began back in 2013.

Tristan has been covering the Matt Marshall case for years, and joins the podcast to break down the story into audibly digestible nuggets for your consumption.

Later in the show, Micah runs through the latest news of the week including a hack at Logan Health, the sentencing of a Kalispell man convicted of murdering his wife, and how the retirement of a county agriculture agent could impact 4-H programs.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.