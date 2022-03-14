Law Enforcement Seeking Tips in Kalispell Shooting

Police are investigating the shooting of a 41-year-old man early Sunday morning in southwest Kalispell, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical care, the news release states, and the suspect remains at large.

Law enforcement first received a report of a possible gunshot at a Kalispell residence on March 13 at 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. However, the suspect had already fled the scene, the release states, and details about what led to the shooting are scant.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew one another and the release states “this was not a random act.”

Kalispell police detectives said the investigation is ongoing and names are being withheld.

Contact Kalispell Investigations Sergeant Karen Webster at (406) 758-7794 with any information or questions.