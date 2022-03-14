Marion Woman Killed in Car Crash

A 69-year-old Marion woman is dead after crashing her vehicle off U.S. Highway 2, according to a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 2 near Marion on March 13 just after 9 a.m. when the driver drifted to the right on the wet roadway and hit a delineator post, which sent the vehicle onto an embankment and finally rolled into the trees.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.