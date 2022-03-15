Man Charged With Assault With a Weapon in Kalispell Shooting

A Columbia Falls man who allegedly shot a 41-year-old man early Sunday morning, injuring him and sending him to the local hospital for medical care, has been charged with assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department.

Kalispell police officers arrested 25-year-old Zackary Matthew Maas during a traffic stop on Monday, placing him in the custody of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office after he fled the scene of the shooting the day before.

On March 13, law enforcement received a report of a possible gunshot at a Kalispell residence at 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew one another and the release states “this was not a random act.”

The investigation is ongoing. Contact Kalispell Investigations Sergeant Karen Webster at (406) 758-7794 with any information.