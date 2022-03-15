Snowmobiler Dies in Avalanche in South-central Wyoming

DENVER – A snowmobiler died in a weekend avalanche in south-central Wyoming, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported.

The avalanche happened Saturday afternoon near Willow Park in the Encampment River Wilderness at an elevation of about 10,000 (3,048 meters), the center said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The snowmobiler’s death was the first avalanche fatality in Wyoming this winter.

Eleven other avalanche deaths have happened this season, including four each in Colorado and Montana, the center said.