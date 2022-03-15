Once upon a time, Republican and Democratic politicians endeavored to present a united front to other countries during times of conflict, regardless of political differences. But Steve Daines has joined the ranks of other Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Green, Mathew Gaetz, and Jim Jordan, in accusing President Biden of being “weak on Russia,” seeking to undermine him in this time of the worst instability the globe has witnessed in 80 years. Rather, the President is strategic, working with members of NATO and both EU and non-EU nations to mete out sanctions, isolate Russian banks, and freeze Russian assets. The decline of the value of the ruble and Russian stock market indicates these measures are causing serious pain to Russian consumers and businesses. Career State Department diplomat Aaron David Miller said: “So far, Biden has done a masterful job of leading and maintaining both E.U. and NATO unity.”

Likewise, Matt Rosendale believes we have no moral/legal obligation to help Ukraine. Really? He’s on the wrong side of global sentiment. And yet, he was one of three House Republicans who voted against a non-binding House resolution supporting Ukraine and repudiating Putin’s deadly aggression and land grab.

Montana’s Republican congressional representatives are undermining national and international efforts to keep an authoritarian thug at bay. Shame on them.

Caryl and Tom Cox

Polson