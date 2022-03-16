Market Trends: Flathead County Real Estate Snapshot

We often look back multiple years at real estate data, inferring trends and comparing data points across years. This week, let’s take a three-month snapshot of Flathead County single-family residence and residential parcel sales. The printed edition of the Beacon had room for only one chart, so we displayed the single-family residence chart. But for the online version, take note of the rotating GIF, with charts for SFR and residential parcels.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
