Blacktail Mountain Joins ‘Powder Alliance’ Pass Program

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside announced on March 14 it was joining a reciprocal season pass program that offers local season-pass holders access to 17 winter destinations in the U.S., Canada and Japan.

Spanning three countries and two hemispheres, the “Powder Alliance” program is “one of the world’s most powerful reciprocal season pass programs offering top-tier passholders three days each at 17 premier winter destinations,” according to a news release announcing the partnership for the 2022/23 winter season.

“We are driven to deliver as much value as possible for our guests, especially our Season Passholders,” Jessi Wood, Blacktail Mountain general manager, stated in the release. “That desire doesn’t stop at our ski area boundary and we couldn’t be more excited to join the Powder Alliance and offer our passholders up to 45 free days at some of the best ski resorts across the country.”

Powder Alliance Resorts for 2022/23 include Angel Fire, New Mexico; Bogus Basin, Idaho; Castle Mountain Resort, Alberta, Canada; China Peak, Calif.; Dodge Ridge, Calif.; Eaglecrest, Alaska; Kiroro, Japan; Loveland Ski Area, Colorado; Ski Marmot Basin, Alberta, Canada; Mission Ridge, Wash.; Mountain High, Calif.; Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, Oregon; Sierra at Tahoe, Calif.; Silver Mountain, Idaho; Timberline, Oregon; and White Pass, Wash.

Blacktail Mountain Passholders will also receive three days, Sunday-Friday, during non-holiday periods at other participating resorts. For a complete listing of holidays and restrictions visit powderalliance.com.

Having recently sold to Washington-based Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort, Blacktail’s new owner also operates a 2,000-acre ski area about 400 miles west of the Flathead Valley, near Wenatchee, Wash. In addition to free skiing at participating Powder Alliance resorts, Blacktail passholders will be able to ski for free Monday through Friday at the Washington ski area, now considered Blacktail’s sister resort. Late last year, when Mission Ridge went public with the purchase of the Lakeside ski area, Wood also announced Blacktail would join its new sister resort as an Indy Pass member, a multi-mountain pass in its third season that focuses on small and medium-size ski areas, offering an affordable alternative to larger conglomerate passes such as the Ikon and Epic Pass.

There are 17 Indy Pass resorts in the Rocky Mountain region including Blacktail, Red Lodge Mountain and Lost Trail Powder Mountain in Montana; Silver Mountain Resort in Idaho; Snow King Mountain in Jackson, Wyo.; and Castle Mountain Resort in southern Alberta.

The 2022/23 season pass sale at Blacktail Mountain begins March 19. Prices have not increased compared to last year ($415 for adults) and renewing passholders will receive a 10% discount during a special renewal discount period March 16-18, according to Wood.

There are no membership fees and no collective pass prices to take advantage of the Powder Alliance program. Passholders simply show a 2022/23 season pass from a participating Powder Alliance area and receive skiing benefits at all the rest.

However, the Indy Pass requires an “add-on” to Blacktail’s regular season passes at a discounted rate from the standalone cost of an Indy Pass. All pricing details are available at blacktailmountain.com.

Blacktail Mountain, a unique top-down ski area in Northwest Montana, just 14 miles from Lakeside, offers over 1,000 acres of terrain and north facing slopes and 1,440 feet of vertical drop. Less than an hour’s drive from Kalispell, it is the state’s “youngest ski area,” said Wood, who is the daughter of Steve Spencer, who helped open Blacktail in 1998.

Blacktail hosts approximately 45,000 skiers and riders a year and has grown in popularity in recent years as more skiers seek out affordable options away from the crowds.

Blacktail is also selling its 2022 Spring Pass that allows skiers to hit the slopes every day Blacktail is open during March and April for one low price. That’s at least 30 scheduled operational days for $110. The 2022 Spring Pass can also be purchased as an add-on to 2022/23 season passes for an additional $55 beginning March 19.

“We are really excited to get to know the Montana ski community and feel that Blacktail Mountain is a great fit for our culture,” said Larry Scrivanich, owner and president of Mission Ridge. “Blacktail Mountain is a treasure of the Flathead Valley and loved by local skiers and snowboarders as well as folks from outside of the area.”

To learn more, visit www.blacktailmountain.com.