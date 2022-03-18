My wife and I volunteered at the Kalispell library for years. We witnessed firsthand the efficiency, dedication, and professionalism of the library staff. There were no problems at the library and there were no political agendas either left or right.

The problems started when David Ingram, Doug Adams and Heidi Roedel became the newest members of the Library Board. These three have decided they are going to take over the daily operations of the library and rewrite all procedures. This micromanagement of the library has created chaos and turmoil not only in the library staff but has also extended into our community and state.

This toxic work environment created by Ingram, Adams, and Roedel has led to the resignation of the children’s librarian, the library director Connie Behe, the interim library director Martha Furman, and the resignation of Charlotte Housel, executive director of the Library Foundation, and Bruce Newell, chair of Montana State Library Commission.

One of the excuses Doug Adams gives for this mess is “The library doesn’t listen to the public.” The vast majority of letters to the editor are in support of the library and library staff and condemns the actions of Adams, Ingram, and Roedel. It is the Library Board, and Flathead County commissioners that are NOT listening to the public.

Enough is enough. It’s time for the county commissioners to replace Adams, Ingram, and Roedel.

Mike Lauman

Kalispell