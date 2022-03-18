Montana Climate Change

If the COVID-19 pandemic left governments and communities reeling with how to understand, contain, and protect against the virus, then we should demand for a comprehensive and thorough response to the catastrophic impacts of climate change. One of the most important lessons from this ongoing pandemic is that politics shouldn’t overrule science. Now is the time to stress the urgent need for smart climate strategies and solutions. For decades scientists have warned governments that climate change is and will continue to have a devastating effect on the planet. We can no longer afford to ignore the dire warnings.

Despite many politicians conveniently ignoring the cumulative scientific evidence of a warming planet, Montanans can surely observe this change: wildfire season is longer, hotter, and deadlier. Warmer temperatures decimate winter snowpack and reduce snowfall. Most of the state is experiencing extreme drought. Our entire livelihood, and the future of our state, our nation, and our planet depends upon urgent action.

So, what is Montana’s plan for adapting, mitigating, and responding to climate change? With the current administration in Helena, it’s difficult to know. During Gov. Steve Bullock’s final term, he created the Montana Climate Solution Council. Comprised of a diverse group of Montanans, the council provided recommendations on strategies to reduce carbon emissions, prepare the state for climate impacts, encourage innovation, and address communities needs through economic development and workforce strategies.

As of last summer the council had yet to hear if the current governor, Greg Gianforte, would implement any or all of the recommendations. Gianforte did withdraw the state from the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of two dozen states dedicated to fighting climate change.

The partisan divide to the global pandemic has created unnecessary burdens and I fear that this will only continue to occur with climate change. For today and tomorrow, we need to create climate adaptation strategies that combine the best of government support and the innovation of the private sector. Many organizations around the state are already at work on addressing climate change. Yet these groups need the help of state and local governments to make these initiatives come to fruition. The success of the COVID vaccine was the result of such a partnership, so we know this works.

All of us, and all facets of our lives from our economic security to our access to clean air and water, will be affected by a warming planet. We’re already in a vulnerable position and, according to the latest UN Climate Report, the window for making positive change is rapidly closing. If there was ever a time or a legitimate reason to schedule an emergency session in Helena, shouldn’t this be one?

Maggie Doherty is the owner of Kalispell Brewing Company on Main Street.