Single-family Residence Comparisons in Flathead County

Early last month, we charted the quantity of new listings by calendar month (Flathead County single-family residences listed for $150,000 to $799,999). Let’s refresh the data, to compare new listings for the past 90 days (Dec. 15 through March 15) over the past three years (see chart). We see serious declines in new listing quantities (bars) in the last 90 days, compared with the same period in prior years, while the median original list price per square foot keeps climbing (lines). Notice $325 to $350 a foot for the smallest ranges.



© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.