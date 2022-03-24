Columbia Falls Man Charged in Shooting Released from Flathead County Jail

A Columbia Falls man who allegedly shot a 41-year-old man in the back earlier this month was released from the Flathead County Detention Center last week after posting a $100,000 bond.

Zackary Matthew Maas, 25, was charged with assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court.

According to charging documents, law enforcement arrived at a Kalispell residence on First Avenue West at 4:30 a.m. on March 13 following a report of a shooting. Kalispell police officers found a man lying face down at the top of a stairwell with a bullet wound in his back.

The victim explained that, prior to the shooting, Maas and another person entered his home and confronted him. When he opened the door for them to leave, Maas shot him in the back and fled the scene, according to documents.

The victim was transported to Logan Health for medical treatment.

On March 14, officers arrested Maas during a traffic stop in south Kalispell where he admitted to the shooting, charging records state.

According to the conditions of release, Maas is required to wear a drug-monitoring patch.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled before Judge Robert. B. Allison on March 31 at 9 a.m.