Podcast: Best of Preps — Photons and Prisms

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Three times a year, reporter and podcast host Micah Drew teams up with media director and photographer Hunter D’Antuono to produce the Best of Preps issue of the Beacon. The issue identifies some of the top athlete’s from across the Flathead Valley and combines short vignettes about their accolades with “sportraiture” — artsy, creative studio photos imagined and executed by Hunter.

For the winter Preps issue, Hunter ordered several glass prisms to try and see how he could bend light and capture each athlete in a different, ethereal way. Hunter joined the podcast to talk about his creative process.

Later in the show, Micah runs some more news of the week including a decision by the ImagineIF Library board of trustees not to appeal a loss of state funding, Glacier Raft Company’s sale to hospitality group Pursuit, and the end of asbestos cleanup along a railroad in western Montana.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.