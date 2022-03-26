Parce Will Make Great County Commissioner

We have an amazing new candidate running for Flathead County commissioner, Jason Parce. Jason is a Kalispell Police Department officer and K-9 handler and has been with the department since 2008. He and his K-9 Cairo have worked as a team since 2017 and hold certifications from the USFS Law Enforcement Canine Program and the Pacific Northwest Police Detection Dog Association (PNWK9). Officer Parce has created and led programs to encourage and empower our youth. He currently serves as President of the Board of Flathead CARE, a nonprofit organization committed to reducing the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs by youth in Flathead County. Jason and Cairo give presentations and demonstrations to local schools, homeschool groups and various community organizations. They have also participated in Kids Camp on Flathead Lake for several years. Jason Parce has proven management skills and he pursues truth and justice in his work and in our community. He will make a great county commissioner and will work on behalf of We the People. Please remember his name and vote for him in the primaries in June 2022!

Julie Baldridge

Kalispell