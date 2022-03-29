Kalispell Man Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Heroin

A Kalispell man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he admitted to trafficking heroin and possessing a firearm and ammunition, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson announced in a press release.

Joseph Daniel Fox, 29, pleaded guilty to the federal crimes in December 2021, admitting to possession with intent to distribute heroin and to being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case.

According to court documents, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office had several cases involving Fox, indicating he was distributing drugs in the Flathead Valley and possessed firearms.

Several sources told law enforcement they had purchased heroin from Fox in 2019 and 2020. After a search warrant was executed on Fox’s Facebook account, authorities found numerous messages about selling heroin, records state.

In February 2019, officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, a digital scale, jewel baggies and two firearms following a search warrant. Fox admitted to using marijuana and to possessing the guns and meth in his residence.