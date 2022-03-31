MDT Paints One-sided Perspective

The City of Whitefish is compelled to respond to the recent Montana Department Transportation (MDT) press release regarding the feasibility study of improvements to U.S. Highway 93 including streets in downtown Whitefish (Downtown Whitefish Highway Study). The MDT press release painted a one-sided perspective of the years of planning and decision making that went in to deferring a project on Spokane Avenue, the gateway to our community.

In 2006, through extensive public input, the city adopted the Downtown Business District Master Plan. In addition to many goals, the plan’s vision was to create a downtown that is pedestrian and business friendly and emphasizes walkability and livability. A component of the Master Plan critical to its success was the rebuild of Second Street from Spokane Avenue to Baker Avenue. That project was funded by a Federal Highway Administration grant administered by MDT and was awarded in large part due to the city’s adopted downtown Master Plan. Quite arguably, the outcome of this project delivered one of the most vibrant and pedestrian-friendly downtown environments in the state of Montana.

Throughout the planning process of the Downtown Whitefish Highway Study, City of Whitefish elected officials, city staff, and community representatives participated and provided input. Discussions culminated in an alternative concept that would address the concerns of the community and the needs of MDT. At the final open public open house, it was exceptionally clear that an overwhelming majority of community members, city staff, and Council were in favor of this alternative concept that would address traffic circulation, while supporting and enhancing an environment of livability and walkability in downtown Whitefish. Unfortunately, MDT would not support this alternative.

The City’s working group was unwilling to adopt MDT’s preferred concept in large part due to the uncertainties related to the effects the project would have on Spokane Avenue and the downtown core.

As mayor, we will continue to honor our community’s commitment to create a downtown environment that is pedestrian and business friendly. To do less would be a disservice to the constituents and businesses we serve. And we hope to achieve these goals in partnership with MDT.

John Muhlfeld is the mayor of Whitefish.