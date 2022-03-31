Montana Man Dies After Suffering Burns in a House Fire

BILLINGS — A 66-year-old Montana man has died after suffering burns in a house fire in Billings, Yellowstone County officials said.

A neighbor reported the mobile home fire at about 2 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters pulled Edward J. Rykowski from the house. He was taken to a Billings hospital and then flown to a burn hospital in Colorado, where he died the next day, Sheriff Mike Linder said Thursday.

Detectives were still investigating the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected, Linder said.