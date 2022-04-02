A Policy to Ensure a Livable Planet

Risk is defined as exposure to danger, harm, or loss, and generally, folks work hard to reduce risk. It’s the reason we buy insurance – life, auto, health, home. It’s the reason we install smoke detectors and ensure those batteries are changed regularly. It’s the reason we hold hands with small children when crossing the street.

What if I told you there is an insurance policy to ensure a livable planet for future generations? Would you buy it? Would you tell all your friends, so they could protect the planet from danger, harm, and loss? Would you raise your voice to local, state, and federal government officials to inform them this is critical for you?

The insurance policy is federal carbon pricing/cashback legislation. By putting a fee on fossil fuels at the source, emissions will be reduced, consumers will opt for lower carbon energy ways to live, and industry will naturally want to compete by inventing and investing in lower cost, lower carbon technologies. And akin to a safe driver discount, this legislation comes with a monthly cashback payment – the government does not keep any of the fees, but rather sends you a check to aid in the transition to clean energy. The genius of this approach is that the less carbon you use, the more of that money you get to keep for other needs.

Join me by contacting Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale – let them know you want the insurance policy called carbon pricing and cashback. You’ll appreciate another day that you can safely cross the street to enjoy that ice cream with your kids or your grandkids!

Angie Winter

Kila