Market Trends: Flathead County SFR Sales

Back in late January, we analyzed Flathead County single-family residence sales of 2021. Specifically, we compared sold price percent of original list price, by original list price range and month sold (closed). Today, I’ve updated the spreadsheet to show January and February 2022. January 2022 column median dropped by 0.5% against 2021, whereas February 2022 rose by 0.5% against 2021. If you look at the medians (bottom separate row), one might conclude that sellers have been quite accurately and successfully setting market prices.



Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.