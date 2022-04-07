Kalispell Man Charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide in Bar Stabbing

A Kalispell man who allegedly stabbed another man’s throat with a box cutter at an eastside Kalispell bar on Tuesday night has been charged in Flathead County District Court with a felony count of attempted deliberate homicide.

Brockton Lorn Ferguson, 35, was booked into Flathead County Detention Center on April 6 following the arrest.

According to charging documents, Kalispell Police Department officers responded to an assault at the Scoreboard Bar in Kalispell on April 5 at 9:30 p.m. where they found a 27-year-old man who had a deep neck wound with his trachea visible and he was coughing up blood.

Prior to the stabbing, witnesses said the man slapped Ferguson across the face, who walked away but returned shortly after, punched the victim and slit his throat with a box cutter before fleeing the scene.

Officers viewed security camera footage of the assault, which was consistent with witness statements and showed Ferguson stab another man’s throat until someone pulled him off the victim.

Law enforcement later located Ferguson, who “made statements to himself about needing to do laundry now after slitting someone’s throat” during his arrest, records state.

Kalispell Fire Department officials transported the victim to Logan Health where he was in stable condition as of April 6, according to a news release.

Ferguson’s bail is set at $250,000. He is scheduled to appear before Robert B. Allison for an arraignment hearing on April 21 at 9 a.m.