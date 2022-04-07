Kalispell Property Manager Accused of Rape

A Kalispell man who allegedly raped a tenant at a low-income housing complex that he managed has been charged in Flathead County District Court with a felony count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Richard Gordon Dilka, 34, was booked in Flathead County Detention Center on April 4 and released the next day after posting a $30,000 bond.

According to charging documents, Dilka used a master key to enter the 59-year-old woman’s room and he raped her under the threat of eviction in January 2021. The assault was reported in March 2021.

During an interview with authorities, Dilka initially denied having a key to the victim’s room and he denied having sexual contact with her. Later in the interview, he admitted to having sex with her and said he was “extremely intoxicated,” records state.

Law enforcement confirmed with the locksmith company that Dilka had a key to the victim’s room.

Dilka faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing before Judge Heidi J Ulbricht on May 5.