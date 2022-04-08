My parents and many of you were part of what Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation.” They lived through The Great Depression and World War II. My Dad was in the Army Air Corps during the war. They fought against a fascist criminal terrorist that was bent upon world conquest. They faced shortages, shortages of chocolate, tires, nylon stockings, etc. All resources and efforts went to the war against fascism. It is sad to see that our current generation and Fox News whines and crybabies against higher gas prices as a criminal dictator indiscriminately bombs civilians. A few dollars a tank is not going to destroy our retirement plans. Let’s suck it up and defend democracy and let’s attack all its enemies with all ferocity. Encourage Congress and President Biden to lead NATO to finish the leadership job he has done so far.

Jerry Cogswell

Kalispell