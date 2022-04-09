What a breath of fresh air: Kalispell Police Officer Jason Parce is running for Flathead County commissioner! Officer Parce has been with KPD since 2008 and has proven himself a strong leader in our community in many ways. One of them is his founding of Kalispell’s Junior Police Academy. This innovative program gives teens an inside look into what it takes to be a police officer. Creating a program such as this shows Parce’s heart for serving and protecting the youth of Flathead County. He will be a voice and a vote for them on our Board of County Commissioners. Vote for KPD Officer Jason Parce for county commissioner on June 7.

Brenda Hambrick

Lakeside