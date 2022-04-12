Blacktail Mountain Ski Area to Open Saturday

The season isn’t over yet at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area. After a foot of new snow fell on Blacktail early this week, the mountain announced it would open for some late-season skiing. The ski area will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, with all chairlifts scheduled to operate.

In addition to some late-season turns, there will be an Easter egg scavenger hunt for kids as well as a barbecue at the bottom of the Olympic chairlift. Guests are also encouraged to arrive in their best retro-themed attire to celebrate the season and the return of winter in April.

The mountain will also continue to offer a special discount to passholders from other Montana ski areas, even if those resorts are now closed for the season. Full-day lift tickets are $50 and will be $25 with the other Montana ski area discount.

Operations after this coming weekend will be determined based on conditions, the forecast, and how many guests show up on Saturday.

Blacktail Mountain is a unique top-down ski area located 14 miles from Lakeside. The ski area offers over 1,000 acres of terrain and north-facing slopes and 1,440 feet of vertical drop. For more information, visit blacktailmountain.com.