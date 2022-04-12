North Dakota Capitol, Government Offices, Schools Close Due to Blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. – A blizzard has led to the closure of the North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area, as well as scores of schools and colleges Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow is forecast through Thursday. Locally higher amounts up to 30 inches (80 centimeters) are possible.

“This is going to be historic for some areas,” said Jason Anglin, lead meteorologist for the weather service’s Bismarck office. “It’s going to be tough to travel, the impact to the ranching community is going to be big, even the impact to the power community — there’s going to be a lot of water in this snow; it could bring down trees and bring down power lines.”

Gov. Doug Burgum directed the state closures, noting that the Emergency Operations Center has been activated and is coordinating with partners and local emergency managers statewide to ensure that resources, including search and rescue, are available.

Some of the precipitation could fall as rain, particularly on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Bismarck and Mandan public schools were among those closed Tuesday. Schools sent students home with laptops in preparation for several snowbound days of virtual instruction, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Bismarck State College and United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck canceled classes through Thursday. Dickinson State University will move to virtual instruction Tuesday through Thursday. Williston State College will close for the week at midday Tuesday.

The storm could also present challenges for ranchers in the middle of spring calving season.

Bowman and Dunn counties closed their courthouses Tuesday due to the storm. Stark County closed all county offices. The state Department of Human Services said its offices in Bismarck and Dickinson were also closed Tuesday.

The blizzard warning extended into eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of South Dakota.