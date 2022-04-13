Caleb Aland Named Next Flathead Football Coach

Flathead High School’s quarterbacks coach has moved to the top job on the sidelines at Legends Stadium.

Caleb Aland, who spent a year as an assistant with the Braves, has been selected as Flathead’s new head football coach, the school announced on Thursday. His hiring will not become official until the school board approves it.

“Caleb is dedicated to our football players and program,” said Flathead High School Activities Director Bryce Wilson in a press release. “He wants to build on the solid foundation of our program with his clear vision. Caleb and I will work well together and we will see the program continue to improve.”

Aland moved to Montana from Alabama, where he spent three years as an offensive analyst for Troy University’s football team.

In addition to his head coaching position, Aland will join the FHS faculty as a teacher.

According to Wilson, Aland will retain a complete coaching staff that “has exemplary people coaching all positions. We are thankful he will lead them forward.”

Aland is the third head coach for the Braves in four years. Flathead reached the Class AA state championship game in 2018, coming within eight yards of winning the schools first state title since 1970. Since then, the Braves have gone 2-24, with back to back winless seasons.